Landslide threatens safety of houses in posh Shimla area

A major landslide in the Ram Chandra Chowk today posed a threat to the safety of houses in the Housing Board Colony, Jakhu, located above and the Benmore area, below the Forest Road.

The landslide resulted in massive deodar trees falling on houses in Benmore area, which houses government quarters and bungalows of some ministers and judges.

The massive retaining wall, which had collapsed a fortnight back, slid down, causing further damage to the road and endangering the safety of the houses in the area. The entire hillock, housing a planned colony by Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), has been witnessing major subsidence since 2023, when the retaining wall on the road leading to the colony had first collapsed.

Residents of the area are living in constant fear following today’s massive landslide. The landslide has left a few houses of the colony vulnerable. Below the road that bisects the two habitations, the landslide muck and a couple of tall and tilted deodar trees are posing a threat to some houses in Benmore.

Besides, land is subsiding at a few points on the Old Forest Road that goes to Jakhu through the colony. The residents have spotted some cracks at some places.

Considering that the hillock on which the two habitations are located has a good forest cover and is sparsely populated, the incidents of landslides and land subsiding are surprising, calling for a detailed study by geological experts to figure out the reasons for it. The MC had roped in experts from IIT Roorkee to stabilise the sinking Ridge not too long back. Perhaps, the MC could dial up IIT Roorkee again to stabilise the slope of this hillock.

“After due consultations with experts, the PWD will construct the retaining wall that has caved in,” said Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan. “The department will see whether we need a vertical retaining wall or in steps to stabilise the slope. The department will also figure out whether a concrete wall or stone wall will be more effective,” said Chauhan.

Incidentally, this is the second landslide at the same spot in two years. The MC had constructed a retaining wall in 2023, which collapsed again following heavy rain this monsoon. Chauhan said a team of geologists, which surveyed the area, identified the lack of proper drainage and seepage of water into the land as main reasons for the landslide. “With time, old nullahs have disappeared. These need to be rejuvenated to ensure an effective drainage system,” said Chauhan.