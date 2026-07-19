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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslides block Chamba-Bharmour stretch of national highway for hours

Landslides block Chamba-Bharmour stretch of national highway for hours

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:33 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Chamba-Bharmour stretch of NH-154A was blocked due to a landslide at Durgethi on Sunday. Photo: Mani Verma
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The Chamba–Bharmour section of National Highway-154A remained blocked for several hours on Sunday after multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain struck the highway at different locations, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded on both sides of the road.

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The highway was closed early in the morning after landslides occurred near Kamnala, close to Batti Ki Hatti and at Durgethi. Falling rocks and debris rendered the road impassable, resulting in long queues of vehicles, including private cars and public transport buses.

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With the highway remaining blocked, several passengers travelling for work and other engagements were forced to wait for hours. Some commuters crossed the affected stretches on foot before hiring taxis or other vehicles from the opposite side to continue their journey.

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched restoration work immediately after the landslides. However, clearance operations were carried out under challenging conditions as rocks continued to fall from the unstable slopes. Despite the risk, machine operators continued the work and the highway was reopened to traffic by around noon.

Later in the day, traffic was again halted for a brief period near Batti Ki Hatti as preventive measures were undertaken to reduce the risk of further rock-fall. NHAI sought the assistance of the Fire Department, which used high-pressure water jets to dislodge loose and unstable rocks from the hillside.

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Officials said the exercise was aimed at minimising the threat to commuters during the ongoing monsoon.

NHAI officials said intermittent rainfall has made the Chamba–Bharmour highway highly vulnerable to landslides and rock-falls with minor slides also reported at several other locations on Sunday.

NHAI Site Engineer Sahil Thakur said machinery was deployed immediately after the landslides, enabling the highway to be reopened for all types of vehicles by noon. He appealed to motorists to exercise caution while travelling during the monsoon and avoid unnecessary journeys through landslide-prone stretches, particularly during heavy rainfall.

The Chamba-Bharmour highway has remained vulnerable since the devastating monsoon disasters of recent years, with several sections continuing to face frequent landslides and slope instability during the rains. Meanwhile, Lahru-Sinhuta road was also blocked after a massive landslide.

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