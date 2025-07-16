DT
Home / Himachal / Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi

Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi

Traffic diverted via Kamand bypass 
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:30 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The blocked road after the landslide.
Heavy rain on Wednesday evening led to multiple landslides on the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Kullu, disrupting the traffic.

Landslides have been reported at four critical points — 4 Mile, 9 Mile, Kainchi Mod and Dwara — in Mandi district.

The sudden road blockages have led to traffic coming to a standstill, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the affected stretch. Commuters travelling from Kullu to Mandi and vice versa have been particularly affected, with many forced to wait for hours amid deteriorating weather conditions.

The Mandi police have announced a temporary diversion for light vehicles through the Kamand bypass. However, heavy vehicles are being held back until the highway is cleared.

The local administration is closely monitoring the situation. Efforts are under way to clear the debris, but the rain is hampering the restoration work. “The highway has been closed for all traffic as a precautionary measure. The safety of commuters is our priority,” a police officer said.

Authorities have urged travellers to avoid non-essential travel on the highway and keep track of official advisories.

