Landslides block roads in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 19

Massive landslides blocked two roads in Dharamsala today. The road leading from Kangra to Dharamsala was blocked early this morning near Mid Way Hotel. The traffic to Dharamsala had been diverted to alternative roads.

Debris on the Khara Danda road near the Tibetan secretariat in Dharamsala on Friday. TRIBUNE photos: Kamal jeet

The Khara Danda road, leading from the Kotwali market to McLeodganj, was also blocked after parts of road caved in at various places. Sources here said the opening of the road might take a few days.

Both landslides were more manmade than natural. There was an extensive cutting of hills near the hotel. The hill along the Kangra-Dharamsala road was being cut by using JCB machines. The sources said private landowners were cutting the hill to level the land for bringing up commercial establishments illegally.

washed away: A road near the Tibetan secretariat in Dharamsala damaged due to heavy rain on Friday. Photo: Kamaljeet

Though government officials used the road, no action was taken against the culprits. The illegal cutting of the hill had made the strata along the road unsafe and prone to landslides. It is for the second time that the massive landslide has taken place along the road.

The Khara Danda road has become prone to landslides due to illegal dumping of muck. Many people, who are constructing commercial establishments in McLeodganj, are dumping muck on the hills to create more parking places.

As per geologists, the dumped muck is generally the loose soil that tends to slide down the hills after heavy rain. However, despite warnings and reports of geologists, no action has been taken against culprits. Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said he would ensure action against the guilty.

