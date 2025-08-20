Landslides, cloudbursts paralyse normal life in Mandi and Kullu dists

Torrential rain and cloudbursts wreaked havoc in Mandi and Kullu districts last night, leading to large-scale destruction, road blockages, flashfloods and disruption of essential services.

The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, a vital link for the region, remained blocked for several hours between Mandi and Kullu today due to a massive landslide at Dwada in Mandi district. The highway was restored to traffic late in the afternoon. However, 179 roads in Mandi district were still blocked for the past three days, paralysing transportation and causing hardships to public.

The worst hit are farmers, who are unable to transport their agricultural and horticultural produce to markets. Perishable goods are reportedly being reduced to waste, causing economic losses to the farming community.

In a separate incident, a cloudburst struck Swad village in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district. The water level of a local stream rose suddenly and washed away farmland and two fish farms. A few houses were also damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as residents managed to move to safer places in time though the cloudburst occurred around midnight. SDM, Padhar, Surjeet Thakur has issued an order for the closure of all private and government educational institutions in the subdivision to ensure public safety.

In Kullu district, a cloudburst occurred around 2:30 am in the mountainous region above Kanoun village in the Lag valley, triggering devastating flashfloods that swept away one roadside shop, destroyed a bridge over the Boobu stream and caused extensive damage to roads in the region.

Kanoun village reportedly lost contact with nearby areas after a bridge washed away. The flooded Sarvari river damaged a road at Dalighat and the Bhootnath bridge in Kullu.

In view of extreme weather conditions, the Kullu district administration has ordered closure of schools and colleges in the Banjar and Kullu (Sadar) regions. Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh issued the directive, citing multiple reports of flashfloods, landslides and collapsing infrastructure. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kullu district on August 19 and the possibility of further landslides and flashfloods.

Meanwhile, the SDM, Padhar, visited the flood-affected Swad village in Mandi to assess losses. Emergency services are on high alert and restoration efforts are underway. Officials have indicated that it may take several days to clear roads and restore normalcy in the region.