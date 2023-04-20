Landslides hit traffic in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 19

Fresh snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district today, while the lower region experienced rain. The road leading to Padum in Zanskar valley (Ladakh) from Darcha (Lahaul-Spiti) was blocked due to snowfall near Shinku La. Incidents of landslide were also reported at various places.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul and Spiti, the building of the Community Health Centre, Tindi, was partially damaged due to a landslide.

Another landslide was reported at Mrikula Mata temple in Udaipur. A water tank and some portion of the temple were damaged in the incident.

Yet another landslide was reported on the Tandi-Killar road beyond Tindi, which blocked the state highway. The BRO has engaged its workforce and machinery to restore traffic on the highway.

The movement of tourist vehicles was restricted by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti beyond Solang Valley toward Lahaul in view of public safety.