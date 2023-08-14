Landslides in Shimla, several roads closed

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 13

Following incessant rain for the past two days, many roads in and around Shimla city were closed on Sunday for vehicular movement due to landslides and uprooted trees. Commuters had a harrowing time as some of them remained stuck while others had to take long detours through interior roads.

Uprooted tree fell on a truck following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Authorities should have been prepared Since the road was closed due to landslide, we had to wait for long before we took an alternative route. The authorities should have been better prepared to tackle such eventualities more efficiently. Rohit, a commuter

The police have issued an advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Police officials said following heavy rain, landslides were reported in several areas. As a result, the affected roads were closed for vehicular movement for public safety. The work to restore these roads is continuing on a war footing and commuters are being diverted to alternative roads, officials said.

Uprooted tree fell on a car following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

After a landslide occurred near the Himland area, the Chotta Shimla-BCS road was closed for vehicles. The Shimla-Bilaspur road was also closed after a large tree fell on the road and damaged vehicles near the Heeranagar area.

Three vehicles parked on the road were hit by a landslide and buried under the debris early this morning following heavy rain in the Dudhli area of Shimla. A JCB machine and a crane were pressed into service to remove the debris.

The Shoghi-Mehli bypass road too was closed due to a landslide. The road leading from Khalini to Tutikandi and Police Lines road, Kaithu, were shut for vehicular movement. Similarly, the Shimla-Sunni road has been closed near Devidhar due to a massive landslide. The National Highway-5 has also been shut near Kumarsain due to a landslide and shooting stones.

Reports of damage to property and vehicles have been received from different parts of the city.

In the Forest Colony of Khalini, many trees fell on vehicles parked on the road. The traffic on this route was restored after the fallen trees were removed. While a tree fell on a private bus near the ISBT, another fell on a truck in the Vikasnagar area.

Meanwhile, the Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road, a section of which had sunk on Saturday, could not be restored till Sunday evening and the commuters had to take alternative routes to reach their destinations. Cart Road also remained blocked near Himland.

As per police, no loss of life has been reported due to rain-related incidents in the past three days.

A commuter, Rohit, who and his family were travelling to Chandigarh through the Mehli-Shoghi road, said, “Since the road was closed due to a landslide, we had to wait for a long time before we decided to take an alternative route. The authorities concerned should have been better prepared to tackle such eventualities in a more efficient manner.”

As per police reports, many roads had been restored for vehicular movement by the evening and work is on to restore the rest.

