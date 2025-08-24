Landslides near Mandi block Kiratpur-Manali highway

Traffic between Mandi and Kullu came to a halt on Sunday after heavy rain triggered landslides on the Kiratpur-Manali national highway, blocking the road near the ropeway and Jognimata temple in Mandi district.

It has left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

The landslides occurred following incessant rain in the region since early morning, weakening the hill slopes and causing large amounts of debris to tumble onto the road. Authorities said the landslides had blocked the highway at multiple points.

The alternative route via Kataula has also been blocked at Kanauj, cutting off all vehicular movement between Mandi and Kullu. The double disruption has led to heavy traffic congestion with vehicles lined up on both ends—those trying to travel to Kullu from Mandi and vice-versa.

Police have issued an advisory, urging travellers to avoid the Mandi-Kullu route till further notice. “The situation is being closely monitored, and we request people not to undertake any unnecessary travel on the stretch,” a police officer said.

The National Highways Authority of India has deployed emergency teams to clear the road. JCBs are working to remove the debris and restore road connectivity. Officials said the highway would be reopened to traffic soon.

The blocked highway has left a large number of vehicles, including buses, taxis and goods carriers, stranded. With no available detour due to the simultaneous closure of the Kataula-Kanauj route, many passengers have been forced to wait by the roadside in harsh weather conditions. Emergency services and local administration are working to provide assistance to those affected.