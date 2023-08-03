Landslides recur on Parwanoo highway, NHAI ropes in experts

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 2

With multiple landslides re-occurring on various critical stretches of the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5, the restoration of the highway has become a Herculean task for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A landslide on a 75m stretch near Chakki Mod around 2.30 pm yesterday put on hold vehicular traffic as mounds of debris and boulders flowed down the hill. Though workers and four machines were deployed to clear the debris and one-lane was made functional by 11.50 am, a fresh spell of rain blocked the road again around 5 pm.

Around 12,000 vehicles ply on this highway daily.

Stuck commuters cross a stretch of the highway that caved in following a landslide at Chakki Mod between Dharampur and Parwanoo in Solan district on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Vehicles, including apple and vegetable-laden trucks queued up on both sides of the highway. They were permitted to pass in small batches before the highway was closed around 5 pm.

NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit said a committee comprising experts from the IIT-Mandi, IIT-Roorkee and a retired NHAI member (project) having expertise in slope stabilisation would soon examine the critical stretches of the highway to suggest long-lasting solutions.

Since the hill slope was vertically cut up to about 30 m during the four-laning of the highway, seepage of water into the exposed slope loosened the soil that flows down whenever it rains.

No protection work was undertaken on the exposed slopes. Engineering techniques like shotcrete could have helped contain the reoccurring slides, experts maintained. Shotcrete is a method of applying concrete projected at high velocity, primarily on to a vertical or overhead surface. Traffic was diverted via arterial roads, including Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli-Dharampur and Kamli-Bhojnagar-Joharji-Kumarhatti.

The motorists coming from Chandigarh were directed to use the Siswan-Baddi-Ramshehar-Kunihar-Shimla route, while the Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb national highway was also used by the motorists coming from Shimla.

NHAI Project Director Anand Dhaiya said the hillside would have to be strengthened so that more erosion did not take place. Work would continue throughout the night to clear the debris so that single-lane traffic could be restored for plying apple-laden vehicles.

