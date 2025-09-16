Landslides triggered by torrential rain damage vehicles in Shimla

Dozens of vehicles were damaged in Shimla after landslides, triggered by torrential rain, struck multiple parts of the city late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The heavy downpour battered the state capital for hours, setting off landslides that uprooted several trees and caused widespread disruption. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incidents.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is likely to continue in Shimla and surrounding areas for the next few hours. A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, traffic movement was disrupted on several key roads, including the Bemloi–Talland road, Khalini–BCS–Vikasnagar road, and Mehli–Shoghi road, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

As a result, students and office-goers were caught in massive traffic jams, with hundreds of vehicles stranded for hours.

Advertisement

The district administration and police teams rushed to the affected sites upon receiving information. Machinery has been deployed and road clearance operations are currently underway.