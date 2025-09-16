DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslides triggered by torrential rain damage vehicles in Shimla

Landslides triggered by torrential rain damage vehicles in Shimla

No casualties reported; traffic disrupted across town as yellow alert remains in place
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:20 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Wreckage of vehicles lay at the site of a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Shimla, Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Dozens of vehicles were damaged in Shimla after landslides, triggered by torrential rain, struck multiple parts of the city late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

The heavy downpour battered the state capital for hours, setting off landslides that uprooted several trees and caused widespread disruption. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incidents.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is likely to continue in Shimla and surrounding areas for the next few hours. A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region.

Meanwhile, traffic movement was disrupted on several key roads, including the Bemloi–Talland road, Khalini–BCS–Vikasnagar road, and Mehli–Shoghi road, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

As a result, students and office-goers were caught in massive traffic jams, with hundreds of vehicles stranded for hours.

The district administration and police teams rushed to the affected sites upon receiving information. Machinery has been deployed and road clearance operations are currently underway.

