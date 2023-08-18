Landslides, uprooted trees disrupt water supply in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Following recent heavy rain and subsequent landslides and uprooted trees, water supply pipelines have got damaged in different parts of the city.

However, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials claimed that the repair work was going on so there won’t be much impact on the water supply.

The water supply pipelines have suffered substantial damage in Tutikandi, the TCP area, Devnagar, BCS, Vikasnagar, Lakkar Bazar and the Summer Hill areas. Apart from that pipelines have been damaged in other areas in the city as well.

The SJPNL officials claimed that although the damage in some areas was substantial, they had got the repair work done in a majority of the affected areas and only a few places were left where the work was going on to restore water supply in the city. Meanwhile, the water supply had got affected during the incessant rain recently and pumping had to be halted for two days. But now, the silt and turbidity levels in water at the sources were within the permissible limit for pumping.

According to the records of the SJPNL, as against the total daily requirement of around 45 MLD to 50 MLD water in the city, a total of 37 MLD water was supplied on Thursday. If it did not rain again in the coming days, the situation would improve further.

