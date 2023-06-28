Landslides, uprooted trees hit traffic on Kalka-Shimla highway

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 27

Motorists travelling on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 had a tough time today because of landslides and uprooting of trees following heavy rain. As a result, traffic was forced via a single lane.

‘Laxity reported’ Though the private companies executing the four-laning work had been directed on June 21 to post adequate men and machinery at identified vulnerable spots, reports of some laxities have been received. All these places would be inspected by the field staff and vulnerable trees would be identified and removed, besides placing signage at key points. Ajay Yadav, Addl DC, Solan

Shooting stones and debris could be seen piled up at several places, especially on the stretch from Parwanoo to Kaithlighat. No signage was visible to warn the motorists about the vulnerable spots and neither was any diversion for the traffic worked out by the traffic police from Parwanoo to Solan.

Though some signages were erected in the latter part of the highway from Solan-Kaithlighat these did not cover all vulnerable spots, lamented a motorist Sachin travelling to Shimla from Solan today.

A sizeable amount of debris had accumulated at places where trees were uprooted between Kumarhatti and Dharampur as well as on the Solan-Kandaghat-Kaithlighat stretch.

A large number of trees have become vulnerable after the soil holding their roots has eroded. These should have been removed to ensure safety of travellers before the onset of the rains as these can cause a mishap.

Though the four-laning of the Parwanoo-Solan section had been completed in June 2021, there was no end to the menace of shooting stones and debris accumulating on the highway, particularly during rain. The slope which was dug up vertically for nearly 15 to 20 m continues to erode each time it rains as seepage of water has loosened the earth strata.

“Diverting traffic to a single lane owing to the fallen debris and boulders has become routine as driving along the lane adjoining the hill is risky. Shooting stones and uprooted trees can not only damage the vehicles but also posed threat to the travellers,” observed Amit, a motorists who was driving on the Solan-Kaithlighat stretch of the NH-5.

This diversion not only obstructed the smooth inflow of traffic but increased the journey time.