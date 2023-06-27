Landslip damages Dharamsala ropeway road

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 26

A massive landslide that occurred near the Dharamsala ropeway take-off point near the local bus stand yesterday blocked the Kotwali market road.

The local authorities are apprehensive that the landslide had occurred 30 metres to 40 metres from the ropeway and more landslides could aggravate the situation. If more landslides occur, they will pose a serious threat to the ropeway infrastructure near the take-off point.

A TATA company had built the ropeway at a cost of Rs 200 crore and it became functional at the end of 2021 during the stint of the previous BJP government. It is now a major tourist attraction in Dharamsala. It is also the biggest private investment in the tourism sector in town.

Sources said that the ropeway company had urged the district administration to initiate measures to check more landslides to save the situation from aggravating. A landside had occurred where a private contractor was building a retaining wall for the construction of a parking lot near the ropeway. The parking facility for about 250 vehicles is being created under the Smart City project.