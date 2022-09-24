Landslip disrupts traffic on Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Traffic movement was disrupted for around two hours on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road following a landslide at Ram Nagar today morning. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

People going to their offices and students were effected as the road was restored around 10 am. Meanwhile, Shimla received 19 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Under the influence of western disturbances and monsoon, rainfall is likely to increase in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu districts on September 24 and 25, the MeT said. It also cautioned of a high probability of landslides along the roads.

#Bilaspur #chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #monsoon #Shimla #Sirmaur #solan