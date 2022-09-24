Landslip disrupts traffic on Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass

Shimla, September 23
Traffic movement was disrupted for around two hours on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road following a landslide at Ram Nagar today morning. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.
People going to their offices and students were effected as the road was restored around 10 am. Meanwhile, Shimla received 19 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Under the influence of western disturbances and monsoon, rainfall is likely to increase in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu districts on September 24 and 25, the MeT said. It also cautioned of a high probability of landslides along the roads.
#Bilaspur #chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #monsoon #Shimla #Sirmaur #solan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...