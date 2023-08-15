Landslip hits Shimla temple, 8 bodies found

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 14

In one of the worst-ever natural disasters to hit Shimla, a massive landslide demolished a temple in Summer Hill today morning and left around 20-25 devotees buried under the slush and debris. As many as eight bodies had been recovered. The search operation had to be put on hold in the evening due to heavy rains.

The temple near Summer Hill before landslide in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo

“The slush has started coming down again. If this continues, it would get extremely difficult to retrieve the bodies and rescue anyone alive,” said Virender Thakur, councillor of the Summer Hill ward. Apart from claiming the precious human lives, the landslide washed away a sizable portion of two roads and a section of the Shimla-Kalka railway track.

The temple near Summer Hill after the landslip in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo

As per the locals, many people had gathered at the temple in the morning despite heavy rains. “They had barely reached there when a huge landslide left them buried in the temple,” said Mahender Thakur, who lives close by.

“We rushed to the temple when we heard a loud noise. When we reached there, there was water and slush all over, with no sign of temple,” said Jagdish Thakur, a local.

Shelley Sharma, a former councillor from Summer Hill ward, said that the entire family of one Pawan Sharma was buried in the landslide. “He had organised a pooja at the temple and his entire family, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law and three granddaughters, is stuck in the rubble,” she said. “Besides, a university professor PL Sharma had organised a havan at the temple. Apart from his wife and son, a few students from the university are caught in the landslide,” she said.

Around 10-15 persons, including the priests of the temple, are still suspected to be trapped. So far, six bodies have been identified. They are Sanjeev Thakur (48), Kiran (55), Amit (48), Aman Sharma (34), Santosh Sharma (58) and one-and-a-half-year-old Saisa.

