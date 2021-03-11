Landslip near Tindi blocks Tandi-Killar road

Mandi, May 3
The Tandi-Killar road was blocked today due to a massive landslide near Tindi in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district. As a result, traffic movement towards the Pangi region of Chamba district from the Lahaul side came to a halt.
According to the police, the landslide occurred six kilometers ahead from Tindi towards Pangi. The Border Roads Organisation has engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said that the district was witnessing torrential rain. Hence, visitors are advised to avoid journey in the district. As soon as the BRO clears the debris, traffic movement would be allowed towards Pangi from Lahaul side.
The SP said that Manali-Leh highway and Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road are open for traffic movement in the district.
