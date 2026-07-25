DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Landslip threat forces evacuation near Shimla; 121 roads still shut

Landslip threat forces evacuation near Shimla; 121 roads still shut

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A landslide struck Pujarli gram panchayat on Friday.
Advertisement

A fresh landslide on the outskirts of Shimla on Friday prompted the district administration to order the precautionary evacuation of a residential building in Pujarli gram panchayat, even as the overall weather situation across Himachal Pradesh showed signs of temporary improvement.

Advertisement

The landslide occurred on a hillside above a cluster of houses, raising concerns about the safety of residents living uphill. Shimla (Rural) SDM Manjeet Sharma said families residing in one building had been asked to vacate their flats as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

“We have asked the families living in the building to vacate their flats. The action has been taken as a precautionary measure. There is no immediate threat to the building,” the SDM said.

Advertisement

The administration has also distributed tarpaulin sheets to prevent further soil erosion in the affected area. Authorities have simultaneously ordered an immediate halt to construction activity at the base of the slope, where excavation work was underway for preparing a plot. Officials are yet to determine whether the hill cutting and digging contributed to the landslide.

Elsewhere in the state, the impact of the ongoing monsoon continued to disrupt normal life. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 121 roads remain closed to traffic, with the highest number of closures reported from Mandi (41), followed by Kullu (24) and Chamba (23). Besides road connectivity, 179 water supply schemes and 63 power distribution transformers continue to remain affected.

Advertisement

After several days of widespread rainfall, weather conditions improved across most parts of Himachal on Friday. However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain across the state from Saturday until the end of the month. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify between July 27 and 29, for which an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in a few districts.

Despite repeated spells of rain, Himachal has so far recorded an overall monsoon deficit of eight per cent. Against the normal rainfall of 293.9 mm between June 1 and now, the state has received 269.7 mm. While districts such as Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Solan and Una have recorded above-normal rainfall, Lahaul and Spiti and Hamirpur continue to report significant deficits. Kinnaur is also expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the next spell.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts