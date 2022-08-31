Landslips on Dharampur to Solan road

Landslips keep occurring frequently on the Solan-Dharampur road. Debris, including boulders and trees keep falling on the road, posing a threat to the commuters. The authorities concerned should axe vulnerable trees immediately as these can lead to a major mishap. — Dhruv, Dharampur

Provide new buses at Rampur Depot

HRTC buses at Rampur depot break down frequently, causing inconvenience to passengers. Besides, the number of buses is inadequate to meet the demand. The HRTC should deploy new buses at the depot to provide better service. — Vikas, Rampur

Restore roads in Theog subdivision

Several rural roads in Theog subdivision have been restored for vehicular traffic yet. The Nangal Devi-Dhamandari road is blocked at various points due to landslides. Residents of villages connected by the road are facing problems in transporting the agricultural produce to the market. The road should be opened at the earliest. — Sanjeev, Theog

