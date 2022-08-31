Landslips on Dharampur to Solan road

Landslips keep occurring frequently on the Solan-Dharampur road. Debris, including boulders and trees keep falling on the road, posing a threat to the commuters. The authorities concerned should axe vulnerable trees immediately as these can lead to a major mishap. — Dhruv, Dharampur
Provide new buses at Rampur Depot
HRTC buses at Rampur depot break down frequently, causing inconvenience to passengers. Besides, the number of buses is inadequate to meet the demand. The HRTC should deploy new buses at the depot to provide better service. — Vikas, Rampur
Restore roads in Theog subdivision
Several rural roads in Theog subdivision have been restored for vehicular traffic yet. The Nangal Devi-Dhamandari road is blocked at various points due to landslides. Residents of villages connected by the road are facing problems in transporting the agricultural produce to the market. The road should be opened at the earliest. — Sanjeev, Theog
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...