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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lanka Dahan, Rath Yatra mark Kullu Dasehra finale

Lanka Dahan, Rath Yatra mark Kullu Dasehra finale

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A woman dressed in traditional attire at the Kullu Dasehra. PTI
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The week-long International Kullu Dasehra concluded with traditional fervour and religious enthusiasm on Tuesday, as thousands of devotees gathered at Dhalpur ground to witness the final rituals, including the Rath Yatra and the symbolic Lanka Dahan ceremony.

The concluding procession began at the camp temple of Lord Raghunath, situated in the middle of Dhalpur ground and proceeded towards its southern end, known as Cattle ground, where Lanka Dahan was performed. The idols of Lord Raghunath, Sita, Hanuman and other deities were placed on a beautifully decorated wooden chariot, which was pulled by thousands of devotees. The palanquins of participating deities accompanied the Rath, adding to the grandeur and spiritual significance of the procession.

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A distinctive feature of Kullu Dasehra is that, unlike celebrations in many other parts of the country, effigies of Ravan, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran are not burnt during the festival. Instead, the culmination centres on the traditional Lanka Dahan ritual, which symbolises the destruction of evil and the triumph of righteousness.

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Until 2014, the ritual at Lanka Bekar involved the sacrifice of animals to appease Goddess Kali. According to local tradition, a male buffalo, a male lamb, a cock, a crab and a fish were offered as part of the ceremony. However, following the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ban on animal sacrifice at religious places and congregations in 2014, the practice was replaced with symbolic offerings, including a coconut.

The ritual is associated with overcoming negative human traits such as krodha (anger), mada (pride), kama (desire), moha (attachment) and lobha (greed), reinforcing the festival's spiritual message.

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Following the ceremony, devotees pulled the wooden chariot back to the northern end of Dhalpur ground, known as Rath Maidan. The idols were subsequently carried in palanquins to their sanctum sanctorum in Sultanpur, while the participating deities returned to their respective abodes after the seven-day celebration.

The culmination once again highlighted Kullu Dasehra's unique blend of religious devotion, indigenous customs and community participation. The festival, renowned internationally for bringing together local deities and cultural traditions, concluded with devotees bidding farewell to the celebrations while preserving a centuries-old Himalayan heritage.

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