Laptops to 1.5K meritorious students soon, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 12

“Laptops will be distributed to 1,523 meritorious students of the district soon,” said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Rajinder Garg in his address at Government High School of Kallar in Bilaspur distrcit today.

He said government was committed to provide best facilities to meritorious students so that they could perform better.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a building comprising of a laboratory, library and arts and crafts blocks at the school, constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

He said the state government was constantly striving for the development of infrastructure in the education sector and strengthening the infrastructure in schools.

He said education sector was among the priorities of the state government so that students could get better facilities.

The minister said efforts would be made to upgrade Kallar Government High School as a senior secondary school. He said the state government had started an innovative scheme called “Akhand Siksha Jyoti Mere School Se Nikle Moti” which would benefit schools with the objective of connecting alumni in the development of schools.