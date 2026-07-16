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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Large waterproof tarpaulins to prevent landslides in Kullu’s Inner Akhara Bazaar

Large waterproof tarpaulins to prevent landslides in Kullu’s Inner Akhara Bazaar

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 09:16 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Debris brought down by a landslide pose a threat to houses in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu. File photo
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The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) will install special waterproof tarpaulins measuring 50 metres in length and 15 feet in width to prevent more landslides in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area. The council has initiated the tender process for the procurement of these large-size protective sheets. The decision comes after previous attempts to control soil erosion in the area did not succeed. While the administration had earlier provided five tarpaulins on public demand, these small sheets failed to fully cover the vulnerable zone, leaving the area inadequately protected against potential landslides.

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Two devastating landslides in the area in September last year had claimed the lives of 10 persons. Since that tragic incident, local residents had been living in constant fear, particularly with the monsoon season underway.

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MC Junior Engineer Sachin said, “We are planning to install special tarpaulins in the area. The tarpaulins already placed there are too small. We will now install larger ones to completely cover the entire vulnerable zone.” The administration and the MC were working together to find a comprehensive solution to prevent further landslides during the monsoon season. The geographical conditions of the area had been carefully considered in planning the intervention, he added.

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Lalit Kumar, Executive Officer of the MC, said that the tender process for the purchase of tarpaulins was being finalised. He added, “We are completing formalities to implement the tender process for the purchase of tarpaulins.”

The installation of these large waterproof sheets is expected to provide better protection against soil erosion and slope instability, offering much-needed relief to the anxious residents of the Inner Akhara Bazaar area. The residents have also urged the administration that the proposed long term protection measures like improving the drainage system in the Math area and the construction of protection walls in the landslide-hit areas are expedited.

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