Larji power back, efforts on to restore 2 other units

Shimla, May 27
After power generation at Unit I of the Larji Power House resumed early this month, efforts are on to restore the two other units at the 126 MW hydroelectric project. The project was rendered non-functional during last year’s rain disaster.
Unit generated revenue worth Rs 948L
Unit I, after restoration, has generated 189.71 lakh units so far, contributing a revenue of about Rs 948 lakh to HPSEBL. —Anurag Chander Sharma, HPSEBL emloyee
As per a Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) spokesperson, efforts are now on to restore the remaining two units. Unit II is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of June. HPSEBL’s Director (Finance Accounts and Personnel) Anurag Chander Sharma said the spinning of Unit I took place on January 15, and the successful synchronisation with the grid and power generation was achieved on May 2. “Unit I, after restoration, has generated 189.71 lakh units so far, contributing a revenue of about Rs 948 lakh to HPSEBL,” he added.
He further said the dedication of the HPSEBL’s engineers and others resulted in the restoration of the unit. After the complete restoration of all units, the hydel project is expected to generate about 620 MU per year.
