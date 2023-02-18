Late delivery of ration irks residents

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 17

The late delivery of ration has created problems for residents. They have to make repeated visits to depots of Public Distribution System (PDS) to get their quota of ration.

It is learnt the ration that is scheduled to reach PDS depots latest by 10th of every month is not reaching many of these even by 17th day of the month.

Kavi Kaushal, state president of depot holder association, said that supply of ration in the town was on time but in remote areas of the district it was always delayed. He said that the situation in the districts like Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti was more pitiable. He said that the government should stop supply by contractors and do it on old pattern.

Arvind Sharma, District Controller for Food and Civil Supply, said that it would be ensured that the ration should reach every PDS depot by the tenth of every month.