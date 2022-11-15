Lavi fair concludes at Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 14

The International Lavi Fair concluded at Rampur today.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the fair, Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aditya Negi said the Lavi fair was centuries old. “Such fairs are a symbol of our rich culture and tradition which we must keep alive,” the DC added.

He urged the youth to take pride in the rich hill culture and ancient traditions which help bring harmony in society. “The Lavi fair, predominantly a trade fair, has always helped the local community to display and sell their produce,” the DC added.

The scale and sheen of the fair has not diminished which shows how deep rooted the hill people are in their old age traditions.

Negi said the Lavi fair, over the years, has specially helped women and self-help groups in selling their products made from local raw material. This, in turn, has resulted in women empowerment as they become economically independent.

He inspected the various exhibitions put up by government departments on the occasion. Cultural and sports events were also held.

The fair had commenced on November 11.