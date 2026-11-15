Lavi Fair concludes with tributes to former Rampur MLA Nand Lal

The four-day International Lavi Fair concluded at Rampur in Shimla district on Saturday. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who was chief guest on the occasion, paid an emotional tribute to former Rampur MLA Nand Lal, who passed away in Shimla on November 3 following prolonged illness.

Negi said that Nand Lal’s demise marked the end of an important chapter in Rampur’s political and public life. “During his long public life, he carved a special place for himself among the people of the Rampur region. His contributions to public service will always be remembered. Positions and prestige in politics may change with time, but the place earned in people’s hearts remains forever. While a person may leave this world, his deeds, thoughts and memories live on forever,” he said while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The minister, while highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the fair, said that it symbolised the rich heritage, traditional trade ties and communal harmony of the erstwhile Bushahr princely state. “The fair’s history is rooted in centuries-old traditional trade relations between India and Tibet. In ancient times, it served as a major centre of trade in wool, salt, dried fruits and other commodities. Over the years, the fair has gained international recognition and has emerged as an important platform showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s rich folk culture, traditional trade, handicrafts and cultural heritage. To preserve the state’s cultural heritage and traditional identity is, therefore, our collective responsibility,” he added.

Later, the minister felicitated government departments that had performed well in the exhibitions organised during the fair. The participants securing the first, second and third positions in the handicrafts, handloom and artefacts exhibitions were also given cash prizes of Rs 5,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100, respectively.

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The closing ceremony featured colourful cultural performances by folk artistes from Rajasthan, Saraswati Swar Sangam, Dharamsala; Shubham Kala Manch, Nadaun (Hamirpur); North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC); and the Jhankar Musical Group, Solan.