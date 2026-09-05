Law amended to strengthen road protection, maintenance: Minister

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday that the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, marks an important step towards strengthening the protection, maintenance and management of road infrastructure in the state.

The minister said that the amendments had been introduced with the aim of making enforcement faster, more effective and more transparent, while also simplifying procedures for the public and departmental officers. He added that one of the major changes was the introduction of digital and geo-coordinated maps of road infrastructure. “Once the road boundary is properly mapped and geo-coordinated, repeated physical demarcation will not be necessary for taking action under the Act. This will help speed up enforcement and also enable faster processing of permissions and NOCs for road access, roadside construction and other related activities,” he asserted.

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Vikramaditya said that the amendments also provided for prompt restoration of damaged roads, bridges, drainage structures and other road infrastructure by the department. The cost of restoration work, along with the applicable penalty, could be recovered from the person responsible for the damage. “The amended provisions also allow the PWD to take immediate preventive action in emergency situations where the road infrastructure or public safety is at risk,” he added.

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He said that for better maintenance and timely repairs, the Act now provided for the restriction or closure of roads or portions of roads, wherever necessary for maintenance, repair or protection of the infrastructure. This would help the department carry out essential works safely and efficiently, he added.

The minister said that the amendment rationalised the offence provisions and removed the automatic criminalisation of every contravention. “Criminal prosecution will now be linked to specified serious or continuing violations, including the obstruction of authorised officers, continuing a prohibited activity despite an order, willful non-payment of a final demand and the violation of a road restriction or closure order,” he added.

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He said that the process had also been made more accessible to the public by increasing the time available for filing objections and appeals. An appellate mechanism at the Superintending Engineer level had also been provided, bringing the grievance and appeal process closer to people. These amendments were aimed at ensuring stronger and faster protection of the road infrastructure in the state, quicker processing of public permissions, efficient maintenance and repair of roads and a fairer and more accessible enforcement system, he added.