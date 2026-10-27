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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Law & economics take centre stage at HPNLU conference

Law & economics take centre stage at HPNLU conference

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The 12th International Conference on Law and Economics (ICLE-2026), was held at Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla.
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The 12th International Conference on Law and Economics (ICLE-2026), organised by Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, in association with the Law and Economics Trust concluded with academic deliberations, research presentations and interdisciplinary discussions on the role of law and economics in addressing contemporary societal challenges.

Prior to the valedictory session and as part of the conference deliberations, Shrinivas Thati chaired a panel discussion on the social capital-oriented practices of surgeons’ surgical interventions. Aradhana Singh discussed surgical safety, informed consent, team coordination, simulation-based training and the need to safeguard both patients and surgeons. Arun Gupta highlighted transparency in surgical practice and the importance of communicating treatment options and associated risks to patients.

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Thati also addressed orthopaedic infrastructure, NABH guidelines, trauma care and standards of medical practice. Prof Murli Prasad Panta examined healthcare quality through the concepts of credence services, resource efficiency and distributive justice, while Prof Praveen Kulshreshtha discussed surgical ethics, professional conduct, regulatory frameworks and stakeholder cooperation.

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Another panel discussion chaired by Chandra Sekhar Bahinipati focused on solid waste management and sustainability in Indian cities. The panellists deliberated on waste segregation, recycling, landfill management and urban sustainability. The discussion emphasised the need for improved waste collection systems, greater public awareness, appropriate incentives and the integration of the informal sector into waste management practices.

Prof Murli Prasad Panta, Department of Economic Sciences, IIT-Kanpur, presented an overview of the ICLE-2026 and reflected on the conference proceedings, academic deliberations and the range of themes explored during the technical sessions and panel discussions.

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Prof LC Mallaiah, Vice-Chancellor, Dravidian University, Andhra Pradesh, in his address during the valedictory session underscored the importance of sustained academic engagement and interdisciplinary perspectives.

Prof Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU, Shimla, reflected on the significance of academic conferences in encouraging research, intellectual exchange and collaboration across disciplines.

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