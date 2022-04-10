Law & order at lowest ebb: Congress

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 9

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday said the law and order situation had gone from bad to worse and women and children were not safe even in their homes. Referring to the gruesome murder of a minor girl in Amb, he said only initiating ‘Helplines’ for women would not suffice. There was no fear of law among anti-social elements in the state.

Agnihotri said exactly a year ago on April 7, a similar incident had occurred in Gagret where a girl was found murdered at a religious place. The investigations were not making any headway, just like in the infamous ‘Gudia’ murder case of Shimla.

Criminals were fearlessly indulging in illegal activities such as liquor and cracker manufacturing, adding that about 10 workers died recently in an illegal cracker factory in the Tahliwal industrial area and six illegal liquor manufacturing units had surfaced some months ago.

Despite ban by the National Green Tribunal, mining of sand and gravel was going on unabated in rivers, while the forest mafia was also active.

The Congress leader charged that the government had made a mess of the state’s finances. By the time the government exits later this year, the state would be under a debt of Rs 85,000 crore. Despite this, the state government was squandering its revenue on procuring a fleet of helicopters and cars, besides organising party rallies at the cost of the exchequer.