Law & order in state has collapsed: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 28

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur yesterday said that law and order had collapsed in the state and the gang-rape of a migrant woman near Chail had embarrassed people.

Thakur, in a statement issued here, said that such a heinous crime could not be imagined in Himachal and “it has sullied its image”. Miscreants had gang-raped a migrant woman from West Bengal, who was working as a labourer, after tying her husband with a tree with the help of a ‘dupatta’ on Tuesday night. The police had arrested all four accused.

He said, “This is not the time to remain silent but to act strictly against the perpetrators of the crime to set an example. There is no place for such crimes in the state.” He added that cases of crime against women were being reported in the state every other day. “Two days ago, a woman was gang-raped in Baddi and a zero FIR registered by the Haryana Police in the case was transferred to Baddi. These crimes prove that the state government is not serious about the safety of women,” he added.

Thakur said that a woman in the Chief Medical Officer’s office at Solan had alleged she was being harassed. The state government had not acted on her complaint and such silence emboldened criminals. He added that the government should take strict steps to control crime.

