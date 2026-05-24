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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Law varsity, Bhopal institute ink MoU on academic collaboration

Law varsity, Bhopal institute ink MoU on academic collaboration

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:23 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, will collaborate with the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, to strengthen academic cooperation, research collaboration and institutional engagement. Both premier legal institutions have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Bhopal in this regard. The MoU aims to promote academic and institutional collaboration between the two universities in areas including teaching, training, research, publication and student and faculty exchange programmes. The MoU will initially remain valid for a period of five years and may be extended through mutual consent.

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Speaking about the MoU, Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena said the collaboration would also facilitate joint academic events, seminars, conferences and interdisciplinary initiatives aimed at enhancing legal scholarship and professional development.

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“As part of the agreement, both institutions will work towards collaborative research projects, exchange of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral scholars and academic interaction among faculty members and researchers.

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