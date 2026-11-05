Law varsity holds street play on environment, drug awareness

As part of Legal Awareness Week, the Legal Aid Clinic of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, organised a street play at 16 Mile Chowk in Shimla district. The performance highlighted the struggles of a distressed family facing the consequences of environmental neglect and administrative apathy.

Through a thought-provoking narrative, the street play drew attention to the hardships faced by ordinary citizens and the tendency of institutions to downplay pressing environmental concerns instead of taking meaningful remedial measures. A reference to Nepal also highlighted the regional and cross-border dimensions of environmental challenges, underlining the need for preparedness, accountability and effective institutional responses.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the Legal Aid Clinic also organised a drug awareness campaign by distributing informational pamphlets among local residents. The campaign aimed to sensitise the public about the legal implications of drug-related offences, their legal rights and safeguards, and the risks of wrongful implication in such cases.

Advertisement

The initiative received an encouraging response from local residents. It also highlighted the importance of community-based legal awareness programmes in promoting informed citizenship and collective responsibility.