Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Law varsity holds street play on environment, drug awareness

Law varsity holds street play on environment, drug awareness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students of HPNLU, Shimla perform a nukkad natak at 16 miles Gandhal Shimla.
Advertisement

As part of Legal Awareness Week, the Legal Aid Clinic of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, organised a street play at 16 Mile Chowk in Shimla district. The performance highlighted the struggles of a distressed family facing the consequences of environmental neglect and administrative apathy.

Through a thought-provoking narrative, the street play drew attention to the hardships faced by ordinary citizens and the tendency of institutions to downplay pressing environmental concerns instead of taking meaningful remedial measures. A reference to Nepal also highlighted the regional and cross-border dimensions of environmental challenges, underlining the need for preparedness, accountability and effective institutional responses.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the Legal Aid Clinic also organised a drug awareness campaign by distributing informational pamphlets among local residents. The campaign aimed to sensitise the public about the legal implications of drug-related offences, their legal rights and safeguards, and the risks of wrongful implication in such cases.

Advertisement

The initiative received an encouraging response from local residents. It also highlighted the importance of community-based legal awareness programmes in promoting informed citizenship and collective responsibility.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts