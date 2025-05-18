DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Law varsity hosts debate contest on mental health

Law varsity hosts debate contest on mental health

With an aim to foster dialogue and awareness around critical mental health issues in society, the Centre for Human Rights and Disability Studies (CHRDS), in collaboration with the Debate, Drama and Literary Society (DDLS) of Himachal Pradesh National Law University...
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:42 AM May 18, 2025 IST
With an aim to foster dialogue and awareness around critical mental health issues in society, the Centre for Human Rights and Disability Studies (CHRDS), in collaboration with the Debate, Drama and Literary Society (DDLS) of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, organised a fishbowl debate competition on the theme of mental health. The competition was held under the leadership of HPNLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Priti Saxena.

The debate revolved around two pertinent sub-themes ‘Mental Health in Education and Workplaces: Inclusion and Accommodations and Technology’ and ‘Mental Health: Opportunities and Emerging Cognitive Concerns’.

The students participated in an intellectually enriching debate, which witnessed active and insightful participation from students, who articulated diverse and thought-provoking perspectives on the evolving discourse surrounding mental well-being. A highlight of the occasion was the formal launch of ‘Samvaad: Where Every Mind Resonates’, a mental health magazine conceptualised and published by CHRDS. The magazine serves as a platform to amplify voices advocating for mental wellness, inclusion and awareness.

