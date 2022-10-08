Lawrence, Pinegrove in semifinals

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, defeated Motila Nehru School of Sports, Rai, in the quarterfinals of the All-India IPSC Under-19 Girls Soccer Tournament. Ananya Goyal of The Lawrence School scored the first goal while Inaaya Kumar scored the other two goals. Shreen Chauhan was declared the ‘Player of the Match’. In the second quarterfinal match, Pinegrove School, Solan, beat Modern School by 2-0. Amrita and Subekcha scored one goal each.
200 players for DAV Cluster Meet
As many as 200 players from nine DAV schools of the zone are participating in the DAV National Sports Cluster Level Meet that started in Hamirpur today. Rohin Dogra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, inaugurated the sports meet. DAV School Principal Vishvash Sharma said that nine schools, including Hamirpur, Kango, Nadaun, Alampur, Palampur, Dehra, Yiyara Yol and Narwana, are participating in the event.
Foundation stone of girls’ hostel laid
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj laid the foundation stone of girls’ hostel and inaugurated the newly constructed stage on the premises of Government College, Sanjauli. Bhardwaj said that the government was making untiring efforts to provide better facilities in educational institutions and the girls’ hostel was a part of the endeavour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list