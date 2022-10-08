Lawrence, Pinegrove in semifinals

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, defeated Motila Nehru School of Sports, Rai, in the quarterfinals of the All-India IPSC Under-19 Girls Soccer Tournament. Ananya Goyal of The Lawrence School scored the first goal while Inaaya Kumar scored the other two goals. Shreen Chauhan was declared the ‘Player of the Match’. In the second quarterfinal match, Pinegrove School, Solan, beat Modern School by 2-0. Amrita and Subekcha scored one goal each.

200 players for DAV Cluster Meet

As many as 200 players from nine DAV schools of the zone are participating in the DAV National Sports Cluster Level Meet that started in Hamirpur today. Rohin Dogra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, inaugurated the sports meet. DAV School Principal Vishvash Sharma said that nine schools, including Hamirpur, Kango, Nadaun, Alampur, Palampur, Dehra, Yiyara Yol and Narwana, are participating in the event.

Foundation stone of girls’ hostel laid

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj laid the foundation stone of girls’ hostel and inaugurated the newly constructed stage on the premises of Government College, Sanjauli. Bhardwaj said that the government was making untiring efforts to provide better facilities in educational institutions and the girls’ hostel was a part of the endeavour.