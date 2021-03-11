Lawrence School society helps school

The Old Sanawarian Society of Lawrence School, Sanawar, donated a stock of digital equipment to establish three smart classrooms in Government Primary School situated within the campus. The primary school was established way back in 1868 to educate the children belonging to the economically weaker sections of neighbouring communities. Representing the batch of students who graduated in the year 1977 from the Lawrence School, Sanawar, Major Sanjeev Sharma, president of the Old Sanawarian Society, and Supriya Mallik handed over two computers, two 45-inch smart boards along with other digital equipment to the headmistress of the primary school.

SFI opposes appointment process

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) held a protest against the appointments being made against college cadre at Pink Petal Chowk in Himachal Pradesh University. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission advertised 548 posts of assistant professor in colleges. While welcoming the decision to fill up the vacant posts, the SFI said it was against the procedure being adopted to fill up these posts, which was not transparent. The SFI said the final selection would be done purely on the basis of interview, which is not correct.

Vice-Chancellor releases two books

Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal on Thursday released two books authored by Priyanka Vaidya, an Associate Professor of English in the Department of ICDEOL. While praising the efforts of the author, the VC said students and researchers would benefit from the books. On this occasion, newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Mandi, Dev Dutt Sharma met the HPU Vice-Chancellor.