Lawrence School to celebrate Founder’s Day from Oct 3 to 5

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, will organise a three-day programme from October 3 to 5 to celebrate its 179th Founder’s Day. Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest at the 179th Founder’s Trooping of the School Flag Ceremony on October 5. Admiral Swaminathan had assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff on May 31, 2026.

The celebrations will bring together students, faculty, parents and the extended Old Sanawarian community from across the world.

Advertisement

Founded on April 15, 1847, by Sir Henry and Lady Honoria Lawrence, the Sanawar school had begun with 14 boys and girls living under canvas on the hilltop before the first buildings were completed. Over nearly 18 decades, the school has evolved into a distinguished co-educational residential institution.

Advertisement

The three-day programme will reflect this rich legacy through a blend of sport, cultural activities, exhibitions, assemblies and traditional ceremonies.

The concluding day on October 5 will begin with the Founder’s Day Special Assembly, followed by the much-awaited 179th Founder’s Trooping of the School Flag, where Admiral Swaminathan will be the chief guest.