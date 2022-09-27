Leaders express grief over Kullu bus accident

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 26

Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed grief over the Kullu bus accident.

Education Minister Govind Thakur gave Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the kin of injured persons. “In addition to the immediate relief, Rs 3 lakh will be given by the government to the family members of the deceased after formalities are completed,” he said.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in a communiqué expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members. Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, “The accident near Ghiyagi in Kullu is very sad. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

CM Jai Ram Thakur has also expressed grief over the accident and instructed the district and hospital administration to provide best treatment to the injured. He said “May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss”. Banjar MLA Surender Shourie thanked the administration and locals for carrying out the rescue operation despite darkness.

