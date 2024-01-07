Leaders extend birthday wishes to ex-CM Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

A large number of BJP leaders and workers turned up at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to wish him on his birthday today.

Party office-bearers and workers from across the state arrived here to wish the former Chief Minister a happy birthday amidst the beating of drums and traditional natti. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal presented a sword to Thakur. Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, legislators and leaders also greeted him on his birthday.

In Thakur’s home district Mandi, 118 people donated blood to celebrate his birthday. Thakur’s 59th birthday was celebrated with fervour by the party workers by distributing sweets and dancing to the beats of drums. Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma and other local BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla