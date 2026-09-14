Leaders meet Dalai Lama, discuss communal harmony

Himalaya Parivar patron Indresh Kumar and Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) vice-chancellor Prof SP Bansal met Dalai Lama in Dharamsala and discussed social harmony, India-Tibet relations, Himalayan conservation, cultural unity and world peace.

During the meeting, Kumar highlighted India’s civilisational traditions of unity in diversity, respect for all faiths, dialogue, coexistence and compassion. He stressed the need for greater social harmony and said development could not be considered complete without equal opportunities, participation and respect for all sections of society.

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Kumar also discussed the Himalayas as an important part of India’s natural, cultural and spiritual heritage and emphasised the need for wider public participation in their conservation. He briefed the Dalai Lama about the initiatives of the Himalaya Parivar and Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch on environmental awareness, cultural relations between India and Tibet, national unity and Himalayan conservation.

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Prof Bansal briefed the Dalai Lama on the academic and international initiatives of CUHP. He said the university would soon organise an International Convention on Peace, bringing together participants from different countries to discuss world peace, human values, coexistence, cultural understanding and international cooperation.

Bansal also informed the Dalai Lama that, following his earlier guidance, the university had initiated studies on Buddhism and Tibetan culture. He said CUHP aimed to develop into an important centre for academic and international discourse on peace, culture, spiritual dialogue and Himalayan studies. The Dalai Lama appreciated the university’s efforts to promote the study of Buddhism and Tibetan culture.

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The delegation presented the Dalai Lama with a Kullu shawl, a traditional Chamba thaal and a commemorative memento of the Golden Temple. On seeing the Radha-Krishna image depicted on the Chamba thaal, the Dalai Lama folded his hands and bowed respectfully.

Kumar and Himalaya Parivar national president Paramjit Singh Gill also briefed the Dalai Lama about Sindhu Kumbh and Sindhu Darshan and invited him to participate in the Sindhu Festival in Ladakh next year. They said the event promoted India’s cultural heritage associated with the Indus and provided a platform for dialogue among people from different countries and cultures.

The delegation also discussed the Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya and initiatives aimed at strengthening dialogue between Buddhist and Sanatan traditions.

The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude to India and its people, saying the country’s liberal and inclusive traditions had enabled different religious and spiritual traditions to coexist. He also appreciated the warmth and respect extended to him in India.