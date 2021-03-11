Himachal leaders switching sides find going tough

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 21

With Assembly elections in the state just a few months away there have been shifting by leaders across political parties. In Kangra district many leaders have switched over to the ruling party. Congress MLA from Kangra assembly constituency Pawan Kajal, independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiar Singh and AAP leader from Dharamsala Rakesh Chaudhary joined the BJP.

These leaders have joined the ruling party expecting that they will contest the next Assembly elections on BJP ticket. The leaders have also made it clear while addressing their supporters. However, the leaders who have switched over are not finding going smooth. The local units of BJP have not welcomed these leaders. In some cases their entry has been openly opposed.

In Dharamsala, most of the BJP leaders from the constituency have not welcomed Rakesh Chaudhary into the party fold. Sanjay Sharma, BJP leader from Dharamsala, had opposed the idea of giving party ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala.

In Dehra Assembly constituency also the independent MLA Hoshiar Singh has been facing opposition from the local unit of BJP. The party had to send forest minister Rakesh Pathania to mediate and cool the tempers of Dehra unit of the BJP. However, the party workers openly opposed the Hoshiar Singh in the meeting of Dehra unit of the BJP. Sources here said that Hoshiar Singh was not happy at the fact that BJP has not been able to rein its cadres, who are opposing him.

In Kangra Assembly constituency also many local leaders including former MLA Sanjay Chaudhary, former MLA Surinder Kaku and many others have not welcomed the decision of party to induct Congress MLA Pawan Kajal into party fold.

Sources said that entry of Congress and independent leaders into the BJP might trigger reverse migration from the party. The sources said that many BJP leaders from Kangra and Dharamsala assembly constituencies might switch sides and join Congress in the coming days. The leaders are alleging that since their political future was sealed after the entry of leaders from other parties they have no option left but to look for options in other parties.

