Leadership vacuum: State universities struggle without regular vice-chancellors

Himachal Pradesh’s higher education system is facing a deepening governance crisis, with four of the state’s five universities functioning without regular vice-chancellors (VCs). The prolonged leadership vacuum has stalled academic decision-making, hampered research and raised concerns over institutional stability. The situation has sparked criticism from education experts, faculty associations and students, who warn that the crisis could have long-term repercussions on academic standards.

The most glaring example is Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, which has been without a regular VC since May 2025. In the past six months alone, two vice-chancellors have been appointed — neither fully meeting UGC eligibility norms. This revolving-door arrangement, faculty members say, has heightened uncertainty, disrupted academic functioning and stalled long-term planning.

A similar story unfolds at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, where the top post has remained vacant for more than two years. Three acting VCs have been appointed during this period, but ongoing court litigation has stalled regular appointments across state universities, leaving one of Himachal’s key research institutions in prolonged administrative limbo.

At Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the VC’s office fell vacant in June 2025, adding yet another institution to the list of universities without permanent leadership. Himachal Pradesh Medical University, Shimla, joined the list in October 2025 following the completion of the VC’s tenure.

The lone exception is Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, which finally got a regular vice-chancellor this year after a three-year vacancy. While the appointment brings some stability to HPU, it also underscores the stark contrast with the rest of the state’s higher-education landscape.

Noted education expert and former VC of HP Agricultural University, Prof Ashok Kumar Sarial, warns that the prolonged leadership crisis “has a much wider and deeper impact on the higher education system of the state than commonly understood.”

He notes that the absence of qualified, stable leadership disrupts long-term academic planning, weakens research culture and undermines institutional autonomy. “Universities cannot be run on adhocism. Acting arrangements may serve as stop-gaps, but they cannot provide the vision or authority required for academic excellence,” he says. “This is evident from the NIRF rankings — none of the state universities feature among the top 100. The rankings of both farm universities have slipped sharply, falling to as low as 29 from their earlier position of 11.”