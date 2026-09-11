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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Leakage repairs completed at Kullu's 800-MW Parbati-II project

Leakage repairs completed at Kullu's 800-MW Parbati-II project

NHPC says all four turbines to resume generation within a day or two

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The powerhouse of Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II at Sainj in Kullu. File
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The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has completed leakage repair work at its 800-MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project-II (PHEP-II), Chief General Manager Ranjeet Singh confirmed. He said all turbines were currently shut for routine maintenance and would be functional within a day or two.

The project had faced a major crisis after persistent water leakage from the hillside near the Siund-based powerhouse escalated, forcing the management to halt power generation. The leakage was first detected on August 12, causing panic among residents of Raila, Rumra, Jeeva, Shulga and Wagidhar villages. New leakage points were discovered the following day.

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While the management initially described the seepage as normal “weep holes”, local representatives submitted memorandums to the district administration on August 17, demanding an independent investigation.

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Under mounting pressure from villagers and local representatives, NHPC’s top technical officials decided on August 23 to shut down Pressure Shaft-2 and stop production from turbines 3 and 4 for repairs. However, leakage persisted. The situation worsened when Pressure Shaft-1 was also shut down, resulting in a complete halt in production at the four-turbine powerhouse from Sunday night.

The shutdown came during June to September, the peak season for hydroelectric generation, when rivers carry maximum water volume and powerhouses generate the bulk of their annual revenue. Industry sources estimated that NHPC was incurring losses of crores of rupees every day due to the production stoppage.

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According to internal sources, the project management had been aware of bottom leakage issues and had planned maintenance for September, when water levels typically recede. However, pressure from frightened villagers and local representatives forced the management to begin repairs earlier.

Singh confirmed that the leakage repair work had now been completed. “All the turbines were closed for regular routine maintenance. All the turbines will be functional within a day or two,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, Pressure Shaft-1 is also being checked, he added. If any other leakage points are traced, they will be repaired.

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