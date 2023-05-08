Leaking bus roofs irk passengers

it has become difficult to travel in buses during heavy rainfall as roofs are leaking in some of the buses. The passengers are forced to sit on wet seats while the water continues to leak from the bus roof throughout the journey. The situation is so bad that at times passengers have to open their umbrellas in the bus. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and get these buses repaired. Amit, Shimla

NH dotted with potholes

The potholed stretch of the national highway passing through Dehra near the Beas bridge in Kangra district has become a nightmare for commuters. The road comes under the National Highways Authority of India, which has not repaired it for a long time. Brijesh Sharma, Dehra

Encroachments add to traffic woes

with people parking vehicles on roadsides and increasing encroachments upon roads, traffic jams have become a norm in Kangra town. Yet, one can rarely see police personnel on the road to regulate traffic. The administration should take steps to remove encroachments and deploy traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the town. Raghuvir Thakur, Kangra

