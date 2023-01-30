Leaking pipes a nuisance in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 29

Leaking pipes in the heart of the town have become a big nuisance. The old bus stand area, which is used by thousands of people daily, is the worst affected as leaking pipes have damaged the road.

At two-three spots, pipes are regularly leaking for the past many days resulting in a deep pothole on this stretch. Shopkeepers of the area said that they had made a number of complaints to the Municipal Corporation authorities but no steps were initiated to repair the leaking pipes.

Information gathered revealed that the MC had not followed standards while laying the pipes and the depth of a minimum of one foot had not been maintained. As and when heavy vehicles pass through the roads, the pipes develop cracks, resulting in leakages.

Dilbag Singh, Municipal Councilor, said that he had directed the MC authorities to repair the leaking pipes within two days. He admitted that leaking pipes had not only caused inconvenience to the public but also damaged the road badly bringing bad names to the MC.

Kalyan Bhatt, Assistant Engineer, MC, said most of the pipes were old and outlived their utility and needed immediate replacement.

#Palampur