Leaking sewer irks residents in Mandi

Seepage from a sewer in the lower Padal residential area under the Mandi Municipal Corporation is causing inconvenience to the residents. The department concerned should plug the leakage at the earliest. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Trash dumped in open

some people often dump garbage in the open in various wards of the Rampur Municipal Council. Trash can also be seen littered at public places in the adjoining panchayats. The civic body should take strict action against such people. Rajan, Rampur

Tourist rush adds to parking woes in Shimla

As thousands of tourists throng the queen of hills to get respite from hot weather in the plains, vehicle inflow has increased manifolds in Shimla. Due to limited parking space in the city, people are forced to park vehicles along the roads, leading to traffic snarls. The administration should come up with a plan to deal with heavy tourist influx. Bhuvnesh Thakur, Shimla

