Leaking sewer lines irk people in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 26

Residents of Baddi town are a harried lot with leaking sewer pipes making streets dirty. As several agencies are handling the area, the lack of coordination has led to a blame game among one another, with residents at the receiving end.

Not only are pipes carrying sewage choked, leakage of chambers is causing filthy water to overflow on to the streets at Basanti Bagh, Housing Board’s colonies and area near Big Bazaar etc.

“The situation is worsening with each passing day. It could trigger an outbreak of diseases as dirty water is flowing out on the streets and residents are forced to live amidst such unhygienic conditions,” said Sanjeev, a local resident.

Residents rued that it was the shoddy work of laying sewage pipes that had aggravated the situation. The work to lay the pipes was entrusted to Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and a cost of about Rs 33 crore was incurred on the work. Though the contractor was supposed to ensure its maintenance for five years, little has been done to rectify the problem which started many days ago.

Various agencies like Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), municipal council (MC) as well as the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) had laid sewage lines in the town.

Initially, sewage pipes were laid by the MC and HIMUDA when the housing colonies were set up years ago. A new pipeline was, however, laid by the JSV when a sewage treatment plant was set up in 2019.

“The HIMUDA colonies were handed over to the local civic body years ago. The old sewage system was replaced by the new one after the setting up of a sewage treatment plant and the JSV is supposed to ensure its smooth functioning,” said HIMUDA Executive Engineer (XEN) Rajesh Thakur.