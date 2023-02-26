Leaking sewerage polluting key water source in Hamirpur

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 25

Sewage from broken and leaking chambers of the sewerage is polluting the Hathali Khud, which is the major water source of Hamirpur town. It is also polluting the environment and has become a serious health hazard.

The Hathali Khud is a tributary of the Kunah Khud on which the IPH Department has installed over 12 water supply schemes. Besides, people living in villages on the banks of these rivulets also utilise water from these sources for other than drinking purpose such as irrigation, washing, bathing and for livestock.

An overhead chamber of the sewerage is leaking and overflowing and sewage is flowing into the Hathali Khud. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of the town, said that this sewerage chamber was leaking for the past three days but the department concerned did not repair it despite several requests.

Sanjay Thakur, Executive Engineer of IPH Department, said that sewerage chambers were leaking at two places near the Hathali Khud. He added that a team was rushed to the sites and one of the leaking chambers was repaired while the other one was also being repaired.

He said that soon all sewerage lines in the town would be inspected and all major and minor repairs would be carried out.