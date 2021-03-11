Is a civic issue bothering you?

Leaning tree poses threat

A dead pine tree has been leaning on another tree in the HIMUDA Colony of Chilgari area of Dharamsala. We had brought the issue to the notice of the Dharamsala MC and forest officials about a year back. However, no action has been taken so far. The dead tree is a threat to life and property of common people and the authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful done immediately. — RC Chawla, Dharamsala

Aid must for dry spell-hit farmers

THE lengthy dry spell has started affecting apple, stone fruits and vegetables. The government and Horticulture Department must consider the situation and help out the farmers and horticulturists in every possible manner. — Vikas, Kotkhai