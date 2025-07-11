Learning from Ladakh Edu team explores innovative practices

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, has embarked on a study tour to the Union Territory of Ladakh, aiming to understand and learn from its unique educational practices. The team, comprising senior officials and schoolteachers, is focusing on how Ladakh has adapted its education system to suit its challenging geographical and social landscape.

During the visit, the delegation toured various schools and anganwadi centres in Leh, where they observed classroom environments, teaching methodologies and student enrollment patterns. They took note of infrastructure and facilities that have been tailored to meet the needs of students in high-altitude, low-density regions.

A key area of interest for the delegation is the multi-grade teaching model widely adopted in Leh district. This approach, necessitated by sparse population and limited resources, has proven to be effective in maintaining access to education in remote areas. The Himachal team is exploring the feasibility of adopting similar strategies in its own hilly and rural districts.

The delegation is also studying Ladakh’s innovative efforts to integrate environmental conservation into its curriculum. Topics such as water conservation, waste management and renewable energy are being taught not just as subjects, but as part of everyday school activities — instilling a strong sense of environmental responsibility among students from a young age.

Another highlight of the tour is the strong bond between schools and local communities in Ladakh. The visiting team observed how schools serve as community hubs, promoting social responsibility, local identity and collaborative problem-solving between educators, students and villagers.

As part of the tour, the Education Minister is scheduled to meet Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor and senior education officials. These discussions will focus on sharing best practices and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

The visit is expected to yield valuable insights for the Himachal education system, particularly in terms of resource-efficient teaching, environmental awareness and strengthening community participation in schools. The delegation hopes to implement the most relevant ideas back home to enhance the quality and inclusiveness of education in Himachal Pradesh.