Lecture on women'S health

The women cell of St Bede's College, Shimla, organised an event on the occasion of the International Women's Day. Three eminent speakers, Monika Bhutunguru, SP, Shimla, Puja Negi Rajta, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Physiology, IGMC, Shimla, and Vandana Misra, Advocate, High Court, Shimla, enlightened students on cyber crime, women health and gender sensitisation, respectively.
Talk on women safety laws
Women's Day was celebrated in the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University, where Monika Bhutunguru, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, was the chief guest. In her address, Bhutunguru said the need of the hour was to change the narrative of 'women empowerment' to 'women equality'. She dwelt upon various laws and acts for the safety of women.
Event on women voices in academia
The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, organised an event to mark the International Women's Day-2022 on the theme 'Can you hear men now: Women voices from the Indian academia. The event was presided over by officiating Director of IIAS, Chaman Lal Gupta.
