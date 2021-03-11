Lecturer dies in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, August 12

Jaswant Singh, a lecturer in Political Science at government senior secondary school at Dulehar in Haroli subdivision, died today during ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being undertaken in the village street near the school campus.

Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased, who belongs to Galua mohalla in Una city, died due to a heart attack. He fell to the ground while walking during the yatra.

#una